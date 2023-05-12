AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
Gunshots fired at law-enforcers in Islamabad, security beefed up: police

BR Web Desk Published May 12, 2023
The security was put on high alert after shots were fired at law enforcement agencies in the Islamabad’s G-11 and G-13 Sectors, the Islamabad Police said on Friday.

“The situation is being monitored,” the police said in a statement.

As per Aaj News, gunshots were also heard near the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Imran Khan still awaits security clearance from the police. He is yet to depart for Lahore after hearings in several cases.

Rangers, which were earlier deployed for security during PTI chief Imran Khan’s court appearances, were recalled to assist the capital police in handling the situation.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers have begun a search operation across the high court following the development.

Media reports said search teams were combing the area.

No loss of life was reported in these incidents.

