AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tata Motors’ profit soars on Jaguar Land Rover sales

AFP Published 12 May, 2023 06:06pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

MUMBAI: India’s Tata Motors reported better-than-expected profits for the first three months of the year on Friday, boosted by a strong performance at its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover and sales in the domestic market.

The Mumbai-headquartered automaker posted a net profit of 54.08 billion rupees ($658 million), compared to a net loss of 10.33 billion rupees in the same period last year.

It was its second straight profitable quarter, prompting the passenger and commercial vehicle maker to declare its first dividend in almost seven years – two rupees per share.

Analysts polled by Indian broadcaster CNBC-TV18 had tipped net profit to come in at 46.85 billion rupees.

The January to March period is the fourth quarter of the company’s accounting year and its annual profits were 24.14 billion rupees, against a huge 114.4 billion rupees loss the previous year, on revenues of 3.46 trillion rupees.

Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger cars by 1.2%

Total revenue from operations for Q4 reached 1.06 trillion rupees, up 35 percent, aided by hikes in passenger vehicle prices.

“The year ended on a strong note with all automotive verticals delivering robust performances leading to multiple all-time high achievements,” Tata Motors’ chief financial officer P.B. Balaji said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) saw revenues rise to £7.1 billion ($8.9 billion) for the quarter, up 49 percent year-on-year, on sales volumes 24 percent higher.

Britain’s biggest carmaker said it expected “gradual improvements” in chip supplies to continue.

Revenues from Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business rose by 14.6 percent for the period, with passenger vehicle revenues up 15.3 percent.

Shares in Tata Motors closed 0.78 percent higher in Mumbai trading ahead of the earnings announcement.

India Tata Motors

Comments

1000 characters

Tata Motors’ profit soars on Jaguar Land Rover sales

PDM chief announces sit-in outside Supreme Court

PTA yet to receive permission to lift suspension on mobile broadband services

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

‘Negative investor perception’: venture capital association calls out internet suspension

KSE-100 rises 0.39% in volatile trading session

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Read more stories