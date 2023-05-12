AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
Intra-day update: dramatic U-turn for the rupee as it strengthens to 285 against US dollar

  • Massive gain comes a day after it plunged near the 300 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 12:04pm
After hitting a record low a day earlier, the Pakistani rupee registered a spectacular comeback against the US dollar, registering a gain of over Rs13 during trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At around 12pm, the currency was being traded at 285.75, an increase of Rs13.18 or 4.6%.

The massive appreciation comes after the rupee finished at a record low of 298.93 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As the dust settled a bit on the political front after the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, and violent protests ended, investors took some positive cues from the development.

Additionally, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar again moved to pacify markets that Pakistan, with or without the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will not default and shall fulfill external obligations in a timely manner.

Taking to the media on Thursday, Dar said that there is a plan for foreign payments of $3.7 billion in May and June. He added that China is expected to roll over another $2.4 billion.

He also said the budget would be presented on June 9, 2023.

“The rebound in currency comes on the back of lowering political temperatures,” said Saad Khan, Head of Research at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

The market expert said political uncertainty caused the depreciaton. “What we were seeing for the past two days was random depreciation, which is being corrected,” he added.

Political volatility rose in Pakistan amid deadly unrest sparked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday that has aggravated instability at a time of severe economic crisis and a delay in the IMF bailout.

Internationally, the US dollar was clinging close to a more than one week peak on Friday as a slew of data overnight pointed to a slowing US economy, with investors betting that the Federal Reserve will further pause its interest rate increases.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.059% to 102.02, not far from the 102.15 it touched overnight, the highest since May 2.

The index is set to snap a two-week losing streak, gaining 0.7% this week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, regained some ground in early Asian trade on Friday with traders engaged in short-covering ahead of the weekend, but uncertainties regarding the US debt ceiling and renewed fears over a US regional banking crisis capped gains.

This is an intra-day update

Haq May 12, 2023 10:39am
Speculators, hoarders, black marketeers, smugglers.... Don't fear Allah & don't miss any opportunity... no matter what are the consequences
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

