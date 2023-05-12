AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
May 12, 2023
Pakistan

Al Qadir Trust case: Imran Khan arrives as IHC to take up plea shortly

  • Development comes after Supreme Court had declared his arrest invalid and ordered his immediate release a day ago
BR Web Desk Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 12:35pm
Former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday in a case related to the Al Qadir Trust.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman stayed in the rest house of Police Line Headquarters. A bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, will hear the case.

Upon his arrival, the former PM was immediately taken for his biometrics and then to the courtroom.

Meanwhile, PTI has said that Imran would make a speech after his court appearance.

Authorities gear for Imran’s supporters

Meanwhile, the police imposed an emergency order banning gatherings as supporters of Imran are expected to march to the capital on Friday.

PTI said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis” from across the country will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested so far and at least eight killed after Khan’s supporters clashed with police, attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets ablaze, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

On Thursday, the SC had declared his arrest invalid and directed him to appear before the IHC on Friday (today) at 11:00 am for bail related to the call-up notice by NAB.

At around 3:20 pm on Thursday, the bench directed Advocate General Jehangir Jadoon to produce Imran before it at 04:00 pm. In compliance with the apex court order, the Islamabad police produced Imran before the bench amid tight security a little after 5:45pm.

He was brought inside the top court via the judges’ gate. Imran walked into the courtroom No. 1 and sat in the front row.

The chief justice while addressing Imran Khan said: “Your arrest was invalid and the process needs to be reversed to the time you were putting your thumb impression [in the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9].”

Imran while explaining about his arrest urged his supporters and the PTI workers to avoid violence and remain calm and peaceful. He also asked his supporters not to damage any property whether it is public or private.

The court said Imran Khan shall be entitled to meet up to 10 guests, whose particulars shall be provided by him to the concerned police officer, subject to a security check by the police. These persons shall be allowed to stay with the petitioner as long as desired by him.

Background

The petition was filed on Wednesday following Imran’s arrest by NAB from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Earlier, the petition was returned due to a few objections but was accepted after PTI addressed the concerns.

Following Imran’s arrest, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falaknaz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Maleeka Bokhari were also arrested.

Major cities of the nation erupted with protests that led to many incidents of violence. Punjab police arrested over 1,000 people in connection to protests.

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the violent protests being led by PTI amounted to “unforgivable crimes” and are “acts of terrorism.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations.

