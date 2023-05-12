Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Record low: rupee settles near 299 against US dollar

IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on bailout programme: report

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

Bilawal calls for end to violent protests, says banning any political party should be last resort

SBP-held forex reserves fall $74mn, now stand at $4.38bn

KSE-100 rises 0.61% as investors remain hopeful of IMF programme revival

Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, orders ‘immediate release’

Federal budget on June 9: Govt will fulfil all external obligations: Dar

Settlement of water dispute with India: Govt to provide Rs153m against court fees

Govt to scrap fuel subsidy plan, IMF told

