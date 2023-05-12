PSO launches ration- distribution drive

KARACHI: Living up to its core values of caring and giving, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) launched a nationwide ration distribution drive to support the underserved communities recently.

Staying true to its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, PSO stepped up and extended its support to the most remote and impacted communities spanning across Shikarpur, Nawabshah, Umerkot, Dera Murad Jamali, Quetta, Pishin, Jhal Magsi, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur City, D.I. Khan/Tank, Swat and Abbottabad. Through this drive, ration worth Rs 100 million comprising of essential provisions such as food and groceries were distributed to 22,000 families in an attempt to ease their financial burden.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023