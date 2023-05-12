Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 11-05-2023 11:30
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited 11-05-2023 11:00
Faysal Bank Limited 11-05-2023 11:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries
Limited 13-05-2023 15:00
AGP Limited 15-05-2023 15:00
Pakistan International Airlines
Corp 15-05-2023 13:00
Fateh Industries Limited 15-05-2023 09:00
United Distributors Pakistan
Limited 15-05-2023 15:30
Ecopack Limited 16-05-2023 10:00
Habib Sugar Mills Limited 16-05-2023 12:00
E F U Life A ssurance Limited 17-05-2023 11:00
E F U General Insurance Limited 17-05-2023 12:00
