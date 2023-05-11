AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls to near one-week low on higher supply concerns, weaker Dalian

Reuters Published 11 May, 2023 06:26pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower for a second session on Thursday, hitting a near one-week low on concerns over rising supply in the world’s top producers and losses in rival Dalian oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 105 ringgit, or 2.83%, to 3,604 ringgit ($812.63) a tonne, its lowest since May 5.

Malaysia’s end-April palm oil inventories slumped to their lowest in 11 months, after production and exports plunged more than anticipated, data from the country’s palm oil board showed on Wednesday.

Palm oil ends five-session high

However, brokerage UOB Kay Hian said inventories in the world’s second-largest producer will start increasing from May onwards despite weak production.

“This is mainly due to subdued palm oil exports owing to the comparatively lower prices offered by Indonesian peers and soft oils being traded at more attractive prices at destination markets, which will exert ongoing pressure on palm oil demand,” the brokerage said.

Exports from Malaysia for May 1-10 rose 10.03% from the previous month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday. Another cargo surveyor, Amspec Agri, said exports rose 1.7%.

Traders and analysts said they are also anticipating production in larger grower Indonesia to see a big jump in May.

India on Thursday clarified that duty-free imports of soyoil and sunflower oil shipped before March 31 would be allowed until the end of June, after hundreds of thousands of cargoes were stuck at ports over confusion over import rules.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 3.2%, while its palm oil contract was down 3.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade also dropped 0.7%.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls to near one-week low on higher supply concerns, weaker Dalian

Record low: rupee settles near 299 against US dollar

IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on bailout programme: report

China completes warship deliveries to Pakistan as military alliance grows

Bilawal calls for end to violent protests, says banning any political party should be last resort

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

Pakistan point-of-sale payments slump after protest violence

KSE-100 rises 0.61% as investors remain hopeful of IMF programme revival

OPEC raises Chinese oil demand view, cites risk from US debt ceiling

Emirates Group reports record $3bn annual profit

India’s cotton exports to hit 18-year low as output drops

Read more stories