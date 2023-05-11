AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
May 11, 2023
UK's FTSE 100 edges higher; BoE rate decision in focus

Reuters Published 11 May, 2023 02:08pm
UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index was slightly up on Thursday, helped by gains in shares of export-oriented firms as the pound declined ahead of the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision.

The central bank is expected to announce a 25 basis point (rate hike at 1100 GMT, taking borrowing costs to their highest level since 2008 as it battles double digit inflation.

Following the announcement, market participants will keenly parse comments by Governor Andrew Bailey for clues on the outlook for inflation and consequent monetary tightening.

“The BoE has been the most lenient central bank so far (with rate hikes),” Capital.com senior market analyst Daniela Hathorn said.

“Investors are slightly concerned that the central bank is not going to do enough, which is why we’re seeing the pound down a bit.”

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3% as healthcare stocks and consumer staples firms including Unilever Plc surged after the pound dropped 0.4%. The currency had hit a five-month high on Wednesday.

The FTSE large-cap and mid-cap indexes have hit shaky ground in May following a rebound in April, as uncertainty concerning the outlook for interest rates and a mixed bag of corporate earnings dented investor sentiment.

The more domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.1% by 0836 GMT.

ITV Plc fell 5.3% to hit more than a four-month low, after the broadcaster reported a 10% drop in its total advertising revenue in the first three months of 2023.

FirstGroup Plc slid 5.4%, its biggest drop in eight months after the British government took temporary control of the transport firm’s TransPennine Express.

Among other decliners were HSBC Holdings Plc, BP Plc, Petershill Partners Plc and Tesco Plc, dropping between 0.3% and 6% as the stocks traded ex-dividend.

UK’s FTSE 100 edges higher; BoE rate decision in focus

