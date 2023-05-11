AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold firms as softer dollar, economic woes boost safe-haven appeal

Reuters Published 11 May, 2023 10:22am
Follow us

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, aided by a weaker dollar and economic worries, while investors sought further clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,032.74 per ounce, as of 0327 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $2,038.90.

The dollar index dipped for a second straight day, making the greenback-priced bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.

“While gold remains supported overall, it doesn’t look overly happy at these highs and investors seem quick to book profits with any break above $2,050 for now,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Bullion prices initially rose on Wednesday after U.S. inflation data was released, before turning negative on profit taking.

Gold trades in tight range ahead of US inflation print

The annual increase in U.S. consumer prices slowed to below 5% in April for the first time in two years, potentially providing cover for the U.S central bank to pause interest rate hike next month.

Markets are currently pricing in a 99.7% chance of the Fed holding rates at their current level in June.

Lower interest rates boost non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

“The debt ceiling debacle seems to have thrown a floor under gold prices. But that’s not to say it may sell off sharply should the ceiling be raised whilst the Fed are in pause mode and investors are on the hunt for weak U.S. data,” Simpson added.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden piled pressure on Republican lawmakers on Wednesday to move quickly to raise the country’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling or risk throwing the world’s largest economy into a recession.

“Gold continues to be supported by central bank buying, a reopening in China, geopolitical skirmishes and a quiet revival in gold ETF (exchange-traded funds) and OTC (over-the-counter) demand,” the World Gold Council (WGC) said.

Spot silver fell 0.3% at $25.34 per ounce, platinum was flat at $1,113.96 while palladium lost 0.4% at $1,600.05.

Gold Prices gold market LME gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold firms as softer dollar, economic woes boost safe-haven appeal

Imran Khan’s arrest: SC to begin hearing on PTI’s petition shortly

IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on bailout programme: report

Bilawal calls for end to violent protests, says banning any political party should be last resort

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

US debt ‘brinkmanship’ risks serious costs: Yellen

Third blast near India’s Golden Temple in a week

Inflation-fighting Bank of England eyes 12th rate hike

China, France agree to strengthen economic ties

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Read more stories