BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking Asian peers, after cooling U.S. consumer price inflation raised hopes of a Fed policy rate pause, while persistent foreign buying in domestic equities gave further support.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.14% at 18,339.10 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.17% to 62,057.73.

