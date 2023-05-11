Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry arrested outside Supreme Court

PM Shehbaz says PTI's violent protests following Imran's arrest 'unforgivable crimes'

May 9 a ‘black chapter’: Army says will not allow anyone to take law into their hands

KSE-100 remains on losing side as political crisis deepens

PTI says Shah Mahmood Qureshi has not been arrested

At least 3 dead, 27 injured in Peshawar as violent protests intensify after Imran’s arrest

Remittances decline 13% month-on-month in April, stand at $2.2bn

Pakistan keen on paying for Russian crude with Chinese Yuan: report

Roosevelt Hotel: ECC approves execution of settlement agreement

‘In aid of civil power’: Pakistan Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Court grants NAB 8-day physical remand of Imran Khan

PTI's Asad Umar arrested from IHC

Rupee slumps to record low, crosses 290 amid heightened political tension

Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

