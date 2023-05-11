AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
  • Important updates from May 10, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 11 May, 2023 08:39am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI's Fawad Chaudhry arrested outside Supreme Court

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz says PTI's violent protests following Imran's arrest 'unforgivable crimes'

Read here for details.

  • May 9 a ‘black chapter’: Army says will not allow anyone to take law into their hands

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 remains on losing side as political crisis deepens

Read here for details.

  • PTI says Shah Mahmood Qureshi has not been arrested

Read here for details.

  • At least 3 dead, 27 injured in Peshawar as violent protests intensify after Imran’s arrest

Read here for details.

  • Remittances decline 13% month-on-month in April, stand at $2.2bn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan keen on paying for Russian crude with Chinese Yuan: report

Read here for details.

  • Roosevelt Hotel: ECC approves execution of settlement agreement

Read here for details.

  • ‘In aid of civil power’: Pakistan Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Read here for details.

  • Court grants NAB 8-day physical remand of Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • PTI's Asad Umar arrested from IHC

Read here for details.

  • Rupee slumps to record low, crosses 290 amid heightened political tension

Read here for details.

  • Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

Read here for details.

