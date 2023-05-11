AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A performance analysis of murshids

Anjum Ibrahim Published 11 May, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

“Why are you shaking your head? It’s not as if former heads of government have never been arrested.”

“Yes but…”

“There is no but my friend – on a scale of one to ten I reckon the maximum number of those arrested, say nine, have been former South American heads of government but I guess on the same scale Pakistani former heads of government put behind bars may rate a ten.”

“Are you being facetious?”

“Good heavens no, let’s start with Zardari sahib, his sister, Nawaz Sharif, his brother - his brother’s male progeny, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and her husband and for the life of me I could not understand why Captain Safdar was jailed – I mean the guy should be given life time membership of The Khan party – he makes statements that antagonize members of his father in law’s party…”

“He learnt that from his trainer - Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) who we all know makes serious errors even with two full time trainers appointed by daddy and…”

“Yeah, yeah, anyway then there was Gilani and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi though Gilani was outed when his party was in power, not usual at all…”

“Not outed silly, ousted…”

“My English…anyway Nawaz Sharif was also ousted when he was in power – I reckon there is a black hole in that party…”

“Which is carefully and painstakingly being widened by NMN and her husband!”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I would advise The Khan to lay the blame on his murshid (spiritual guide).”

“Why?”

“Because not only his die hard supporters but also the swing voters he needs to win the elections are putting the entire blame on her. I mean all roads, read cases with merit, so three to four out of the 125 plus cases registered against The Khan, implicate her and….”

“Once a murshid always a murshid.”

“Hmmm, it’s not as if The Khan is going to launch a performance analysis…”

“Excuse me?”

“A performance analysis of murshids – as I keep saying Zardari sahib’s murshid was extremely effective, the guy stayed in power for the entire tenure…”

“Do the Sharifs have any murshid?”

“Yes, NMN is daddy’s murshid…”

“I just noticed further digging around the black hole.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A performance analysis of murshids

Military reacts strongly

Army deployed in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

Miscreants will be brought to justice: PM

IK remanded in NAB custody for eight days

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Exporters oppose ban on rice cultivation in various Sindh districts

TPS Guddu: PD against planned diversion of gas supply to urea factories

International tax conventions, deals: SC says role of state more of an implementer than an interpreter

Power supply to Dasu affectees: Pesco accused of being uncooperative

Read more stories