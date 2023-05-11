PARTLY FACETIOUS: A performance analysis of murshids

“Why are you shaking your head? It’s not as if former heads of government have never been arrested.”

“Yes but…”

“There is no but my friend – on a scale of one to ten I reckon the maximum number of those arrested, say nine, have been former South American heads of government but I guess on the same scale Pakistani former heads of government put behind bars may rate a ten.”

“Are you being facetious?”

“Good heavens no, let’s start with Zardari sahib, his sister, Nawaz Sharif, his brother - his brother’s male progeny, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and her husband and for the life of me I could not understand why Captain Safdar was jailed – I mean the guy should be given life time membership of The Khan party – he makes statements that antagonize members of his father in law’s party…”

“He learnt that from his trainer - Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) who we all know makes serious errors even with two full time trainers appointed by daddy and…”

“Yeah, yeah, anyway then there was Gilani and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi though Gilani was outed when his party was in power, not usual at all…”

“Not outed silly, ousted…”

“My English…anyway Nawaz Sharif was also ousted when he was in power – I reckon there is a black hole in that party…”

“Which is carefully and painstakingly being widened by NMN and her husband!”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I would advise The Khan to lay the blame on his murshid (spiritual guide).”

“Why?”

“Because not only his die hard supporters but also the swing voters he needs to win the elections are putting the entire blame on her. I mean all roads, read cases with merit, so three to four out of the 125 plus cases registered against The Khan, implicate her and….”

“Once a murshid always a murshid.”

“Hmmm, it’s not as if The Khan is going to launch a performance analysis…”

“Excuse me?”

“A performance analysis of murshids – as I keep saying Zardari sahib’s murshid was extremely effective, the guy stayed in power for the entire tenure…”

“Do the Sharifs have any murshid?”

“Yes, NMN is daddy’s murshid…”

“I just noticed further digging around the black hole.”

