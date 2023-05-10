AVN 60.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.28%)
EPCL 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.36%)
HUBC 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
KAPCO 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.16%)
OGDC 78.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.77%)
PAEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
PPL 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.3%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.8%)
UNITY 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.82%)
BR30 14,437 Decreased By -160.8 (-1.1%)
KSE100 41,128 Decreased By -245.9 (-0.59%)
KSE30 14,750 Decreased By -189 (-1.26%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge higher as US CPI data looms, Credit Agricole gains

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 12:19pm
Follow us

European shares inched higher on Wednesday as Credit Agricole gained after posting upbeat earnings, while investors were on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. inflation data that is likely to shape expectations for rate cuts in the world’s largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1%, as of 7:04 GMT.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data, due at 8:30 am ET (12:30 GMT), comes after a strong payrolls report last week dampened hopes of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve anytime soon.

European shares fall on downbeat earnings, SBB hits five-year low

Shares of Credit Agricole SA gained 3.8% after France’s second-biggest listed bank beat first-quarter earnings estimates on a boost from trading revenue.

Siemens Healthineers fell 5.3% as the medical device maker said it was discontinuing its heart surgery robots business after its quarterly operating profit fell 30%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum dropped 15.3% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the drug maker said it had agreed to make a $1.7 billion cash offer to buy U.S.-based CTI BioPharma.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares edge higher as US CPI data looms, Credit Agricole gains

PTI's Asad Umar arrested from IHC

Govt has no vendetta against Imran Khan: Ahsan Iqbal

India, Canada aim to seal trade pact this year

IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday

Oil falls on surprise increase to US inventories

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank, Palestinians say

IK’s arrest triggers outrage within Pakistanis at home and abroad

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

Read more stories