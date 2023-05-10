AVN 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.22%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
DFML 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
EPCL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
HUBC 69.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.35%)
OGDC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.43%)
PAEL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PPL 61.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.05%)
PRL 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
TRG 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.36%)
BR30 14,505 Decreased By -92.8 (-0.64%)
KSE100 41,235 Decreased By -138.8 (-0.34%)
KSE30 14,800 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan weakens on growth concerns, widening interest rate differential

Reuters Published 10 May, 2023 11:03am
Follow us

HONG KONG: The yuan weakened on Wednesday as April trade data heightened concerns about the outlook for China’s economic growth, and a widening yield differential between US and Chinese bonds also deterred investors.

While China reported a higher-than-expected $90 billion April trade surplus, investors were disappointed by a sharp contraction in imports and slower export growth.

“Investors are taking a conservative stance on the yuan as they want to see broader evidence that China’s recovery is also fueled by external demand, not just domestic consumption,” said Kiyong Seong, macro strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

China’s yuan eases against dollar, partly due to widening interest rate differentials

And while Chinese government bond yields have trended lower, US treasuries’ yields have trended higher this week, dampening demand for the yuan.

China’s benchmark 10-year government bonds slipped to 2.73% last week, the lowest since November, before rebounding to 2.745% on Wednesday. Ten-year US treasury yields were at 3.51%.

Spot yuan opened at 6.9240 per dollar and traded at 6.9272 at midday, 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.04% stronger than the midpoint.

People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.9299 per US dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix 6.9255. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day. “While China’s high trade surplus at $90 billion is supportive of the yuan, equity flows may soften as investors parse a highly uneven demand recovery story post-reopening,” said DBS in a research published on Wednesday.

It said that the yuan will likely hover around 6.9 level “until a broader upturn is seen.”

The global dollar index fell to 101.541 from the previous close of 101.605.

The market is closely watching US inflation data due out later on Wednesday, after stronger-than-expected jobs data last week had raised expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.06% weaker than the onshore spot at 6.9313 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for offshore yuan traded at 6.7588 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.55% appreciation within 12 months.

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan weakens on growth concerns, widening interest rate differential

Intra-day update: rupee remains at the receiving end against US dollar

IK’s arrest triggers outrage within Pakistanis at home and abroad

IHC declares IK’s arrest on court premises legal

Workers told to take to streets: PTI says IK ‘abducted’ by Rangers

EU emphasises ‘restraint and sincere dialogue’

Musk says video and audio calls coming to Twitter

Govt set to repay or roll over $3.7bn debt

Soghri exploration licence: ECC approves grant of more free area to OGDCL

Comments sought for settling PSO’s dues in non-cash way

Prime electricity users: APTMA seeks new power tariff structure

Read more stories