  • Important updates from May 9, 2023
BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2023 Updated May 10, 2023 08:49am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IHC terms PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest legal

Read here for details.

  • British Council cancels all examinations across Pakistan for Wednesday, May 10

Read here for details.

  • Rupee registers decline against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Sindh police arrest PTI leader Ali Zaidi over protests

Read here for details.

  • Private schools across Pakistan to remain closed on Wednesday: APPSF

Read here for details.

  • Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Read here for details.

  • Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

Read here for details.

  • Arrangements made for $3.7bn worth of debt repayments: finance ministry

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 falls over 450 points after Imran Khan’s arrest

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan’s arrest: Rana Sanaullah warns against roadblocks, unrest

Read here for details.

