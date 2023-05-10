BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 9, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- IHC terms PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest legal
Read here for details.
- British Council cancels all examinations across Pakistan for Wednesday, May 10
Read here for details.
- Rupee registers decline against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Sindh police arrest PTI leader Ali Zaidi over protests
Read here for details.
- Private schools across Pakistan to remain closed on Wednesday: APPSF
Read here for details.
- Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report
Read here for details.
- Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions
Read here for details.
- Arrangements made for $3.7bn worth of debt repayments: finance ministry
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 falls over 450 points after Imran Khan’s arrest
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan’s arrest: Rana Sanaullah warns against roadblocks, unrest
Read here for details.
Comments