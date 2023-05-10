AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
IK arrested lawfully: Rana Sana

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday accused Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan of mega corruption in the Al Qadir Trust case, saying Khan was “lawfully” arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in this case.

Addressing a presser, Sanaullah alleged, Khan and his wife gobbled billions of rupees in the Rs 60 billion Al Qadir Trust deal.

He alleged that Khan’s aide Mirza Shehzad Akbar acted as middleman in this deal and gobbled two billion rupees. He also accused Farah Khan, a close family friend of the former first lady, of drawing hefty money in this deal.

The interior minister claimed that the United Kingdom’s agencies have traced “ill-gotten money worth 190 million pounds of a property tycoon, which actually belonged to the people of Pakistan.”

He said that 190 million pounds equal to 60 billion rupees had to be repatriated to the national exchequer of Pakistan, but it was adjusted in Supreme Court’s account.

The minister alleged that over 450 kanal of land situated in Sohawa and another piece of land measuring 224 kanal in Banigala were registered in the name of this trust.

Imran Khan and his spouse are sole trustees of this property, the minister alleged.

He further alleged that 240 kanal land in Banigala was registered in the name of Imran Khan’s front-woman Farah Khan, who was the closed confidante of the then PM and his wife.

He alleged that Farah Khan grabbed seven billion rupees and Shehzad Akbar looted two billion rupees.

The minister alleged Imran Khan inflicted a loss of 60 billion rupees on the national exchequer and NAB is investigating the corruption cases against the PTI chief.

The minister claimed that authorities arrested Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) “in a balanced manner” even though they faced resistance from Khan’s guards.

NAB PTI Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah Supreme Court of Pakistan Imran Khan arrest

