KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.875 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,133. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.432 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.864 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.124 billion), Silver (PKR 706.140 million), Platinum (PKR 631.206 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 566.311 million), Natural Gas (PKR 174.089 million), DJ (PKR 172.028 million), SP 500 (PKR 94.134 million), Copper (PKR 61,222 million), Brent (PKR 33.471 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 16.448 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 24.949 million were traded.

