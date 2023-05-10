KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 118,866 tonnes of cargo comprising 70,550 tonnes of import cargo and 48,316 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 70,550 comprised of 48,729 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,584 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,413 tonnes of Dap & 14,824 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 48,316 tonnes comprised of 34,708 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 842 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,447 tonnes of Clinkers & 319 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 6967 containers comprising of 3871 containers import and 3096 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 890 of 20’s and 1160 of 40’s loaded while 125 of 20’s and 268 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 780 of 20’s and 660 of 40’s loaded containers while 370 of 20’s and 313 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Esl Kabir, Gfs Prime, Jsp Vento and Xin Chang Shu have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 04 ships namely Livarden, Panthera J, M Confidante, Cosmos and Apl Barcelona have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Samantha, MSC Makalu, Dolphin-2 and FSM left the Port (berths) on Monday morning and three more ships, MSC Mumbai-VIII, Aventicum and Aisa Liberty are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo throughput of 148,422tones, comprising 129,195 tones imports Cargo and 19,227 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,533 Containers (2,402 TEUs Imports and 1,131 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Sea Ambition and Mega-I & two more ships, Maersk Kensington and Olympia carrying Chemicals, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW, LCT and QICT respectively on Tuesday.

