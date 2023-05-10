AVN 61.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.31%)
China concerned over political situation: PBIF chief

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2023 06:03am
KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain has said after many friendly countries and international institutions, China has also expressed its concern over the political situation in Pakistan.

Beijing has asked the political parties to sit together to find a solution for their issues which is required to ensure stability.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the advice comes from a friendly country, so it should be taken seriously because China never interferes in the internal affairs of any country.

He said that China’s advice showed that friendly nation is convinced that Pakistani politicians are incapable of solving their own affairs and their only goal is to gain power at any cost.

Some politicians want power even if the political and economic stability of the country has to be sacrificed for it, he added.

Mian Zahid Hussain further said that China wants peace and political and economic stability in the region which is fundamental for development.

China’s visionary leadership has brought Saudi Arabia and Iran closer under the same vision and is worried about Pakistan’s economic situation and wants to improve it.

The Chinese foreign minister has also asked Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve their issues through dialogue and has also promised to accelerate the pace of work on CPEC and reduce the economic pressure on Pakistan.

He has expressed his determination to make Russia part of the project.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that China’s One Belt One Road project is game changer and 151 countries are part of it and we will support this project through political and economic stability.

He said that during the time of PML-N, the CPEC was being worked on at a fast pace, but during the time of PTI, this project has been slow due to which there was little warmth left in mutual relations.

