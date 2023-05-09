AVN 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
BAFL 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
BOP 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.42%)
DGKC 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.67%)
EPCL 45.77 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 70.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KAPCO 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
NETSOL 75.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.04%)
OGDC 81.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.31%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.78%)
SNGP 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
TRG 104.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.64%)
UNITY 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,232 Increased By 21 (0.5%)
BR30 14,754 Increased By 120.7 (0.83%)
KSE100 41,708 Decreased By -121.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,060 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks end higher

AFP Published 09 May, 2023 12:22pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street, helped by a cheap yen as investors awaited key inflation data and earnings by major firms.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.01 percent, or 292.94 points, to end at 29,242.82, while the broader Topix index added 1.27 percent, or 26.34 points, to 2,097.55.

The dollar stood at 134.83 yen, against 134.81 yen in New York on Monday.

Japanese shares end lower amid stronger yen, US bank jitters

Overnight in New York, the Dow edged lower, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished with slim gains.

Tokyo followed the US market that “saw the buying of shares related to the semiconductor and high-tech sectors,” with investors further “deriving confidence from the yen’s stabilisation,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The brokerage added that a “wait-and-see mood” was spreading among investors with major companies such as Toyota and Nissan set to announce their earnings results, including their full-year net profit for the year to March 2023, later this week.

A much-anticipated US Federal Reserve survey of banks showed a tightening of lending standards in the first few months this year, with banks expecting this to continue over the rest of 2023.

The report comes as the financial sector contends with deposit outflow worries on the back of turmoil after the high-profile collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was up 0.05 percent to 5,123 yen, Sony Group surged 2.34 percent to 12,635 yen and Toyota jumped 3.25 percent to 1,916.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.32 percent to 30,870 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks end higher

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

Read more stories