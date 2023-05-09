AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.71%)
Indian shares open higher amid earnings rush

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday after financials sparked a sharp rise in the previous session amid a rush of corporate earnings heading into key macroeconomic data.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.17% at 18,296.10 as of 9:32 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18%.

Ten of the the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains with high weightage financials adding 0.3%.

Indian shares rise after financials rebound from Friday’s slide

Among individual stocks, shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints jumped over 8% after reporting a rise in March quarter profit.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd added over 6% after posting an upbeat profit after tax in the March quarter.

Indian shares logged their best session in a little over a month on Monday. The benchmark Nifty 50 has risen 5.21% so far this year.

“The recent rally has been triggered by a reasonably stable results season, barring a few sectors like information technology and consumer durables as well as the return of foreign investors,” said George Thomas, fund manager for equity at Quantum Asset Management Company.

