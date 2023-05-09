AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 8, 2023
BR Web Desk Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 08:50am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Read here for details.

  • ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

Read here for details.

  • IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Read here for details.

  • Rupee weakens, settles at 283.85 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Afghan interim FM Amir Khan Muttaqi urges Pakistan, TTP to hold talks

Read here for details.

  • ISPR condemns Imran’s ‘baseless’ allegations against serving military officer

Read here for details.

  • National Saving Schemes: CDNS raises rates on its products

Read here for details.

  • Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz for accusing him of 'maligning' Pakistan Army

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 snaps 13-session winning streak, falls over 400 points

Read here for details.

  • PPP leads in Karachi local government by-elections

Read here for details.

  • Top court directs AGP to submit record of NA proceedings on SC bill by tomorrow

Read here for details.

  • Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

Read here for details.

