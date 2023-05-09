Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Rupee weakens, settles at 283.85 against US dollar

Afghan interim FM Amir Khan Muttaqi urges Pakistan, TTP to hold talks

ISPR condemns Imran’s ‘baseless’ allegations against serving military officer

National Saving Schemes: CDNS raises rates on its products

Imran hits back at PM Shehbaz for accusing him of 'maligning' Pakistan Army

KSE-100 snaps 13-session winning streak, falls over 400 points

PPP leads in Karachi local government by-elections

Top court directs AGP to submit record of NA proceedings on SC bill by tomorrow

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

