Gold, silver at new highs

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Monday hit another record highs on the local market, traders said. Gold prices scaled up by Rs 1400 to the historic highs of Rs 226900 per tola and Rs 1200 to Rs 194530 per 10 grams.

Up by Rs 30 and Rs 25.72, silver prices touched the highest ever mark of Rs 2900 per tola and Rs 2486.28 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $ 2022 per ounce and silver for $ 25.63 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023