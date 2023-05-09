KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 29-Apr-23 09-05-2023 NIL 09-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd 03-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd # 04-05-2023 10-05-2023 10-05-2023
Atlas Battery Ltd 08-05-2023 10-05-2023 225% (i) 04-05-2023
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 08-05-2023 10-05-2023 20% (ii) 04-05-2023
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd 09-05-2023 10-05-2023 150% (i) 05-05-2023
KASB Modaraba ** 10-05-2023 10-05-2023
Pak Modarba 1st ** 10-05-2023 10-05-2023
Lucky Core Industries
Ltd # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023
Faysal Bank Ltd # 04-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023
Pakistan Paper
Products Ltd # 05-05-2023 11-05-2023 11-05-2023
Towellers Ltd 09-05-2023 11-05-2023 30% (i) 05-05-2023
Habib Bank Ltd 09-05-2023 11-05-2023 15% (i) 05-05-2023
The Hub Power
Company Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 27.5% (iii) 08-05-2023
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 42.6% (i) 08-05-2023
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 18% (iii) 08-05-2023
Biafo Industries Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 23% (i) 08-05-2023
Allied Bank Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 25% (i) 08-05-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 10% (ii) 08-05-2023
Cherat Packaging Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 10% (i) 5% (B) 08-05-2023
MCB Bank Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 60% (i) 08-05-2023
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 750% (i) 08-05-2023
OLP Financial
Services Pak Ltd 10-05-2023 12-05-2023 20% (i) 08-05-2023
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd # 05-05-2023 15-05-2023 15-05-2023
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 11-05-2023 15-05-2023 15% (i) 09-05-2023
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 11-05-2023 15-05-2023 20% (i) 09-05-2023
Bestway Cement Ltd 12-05-2023 15-05-2023 50% (iii) 10-05-2023
EFU General Insurance Ltd 13-05-2023 15-05-2023 15% (i) 11-05-2023
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 13-05-2023 15-05-2023 15% (i) 11-05-2023
C rescent Textile
Mills Ltd. # 09-05-2023 16-05-2023 16-05-2023
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd # 10-05-2023 16-05-2023 16-05-2023
United Insurance Co.
of Pakistan Ltd. 12-05-2023 16-05-2023 10% (i) 10-05-2023
United Bank Ltd 12-05-2023 16-05-2023 110% (i) 10-05-2023
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd 11-05-2023 17-05-2023 20% (B) 09-05-2023
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd # 09-05-2023 18-05-2023 18-05-2023
Power Holding Ltd
Sukuk (PESC2) 11-05-2023 18-05-2023
JS Bank Ltd # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023
Atlas Battery Ltd # 12-05-2023 19-05-2023 19-05-2023
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd # 12-05-2023 20-05-2023 20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho
Textile Mills Ltd # 13-05-2023 20-05-2023 20-05-2023
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd # 16-05-2023 22-05-2023 22-05-2023
Cyan Ltd # 16-05-2023 22-05-2023 22-05-2023
IGI Life Insurance Ltd # 16-05-2023 23-05-2023 23-05-2023
IGI Holdings Ltd # 16-05-2023 23-05-2023 23-05-2023
Systems Ltd 17-05-2023 23-05-2023 50% (F) 15-05-2023 23-05-2023
Lucky Cement Ltd # 17-05-2023 24-05-2023 24-05-2023
Image Pakistan Ltd # 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 24-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline
Pakistan Ltd 18-05-2023 24-05-2023 NIL 24-05-2023
Attock Cement
Pakistan Ltd # 18-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023
Universal Insurance Co 18-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd. # 18-05-2023 25-05-2023 25-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis
Pakistan Ltd 19-05-2023 25-05-2023 NIL 25-05-2023
Octopus Digital Ltd 19-05-2023 26-05-2023 15% (B) 17-05-2023 26-05-2023
Service Global
Footwear Ltd # 19-05-2023 26-05-2023 26-05-2023
Century Insurance
Company Ltd # 21-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Avanceon Ltd 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 15% (B) 18-05-2023 29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd. # 22-05-2023 29-05-2023 29-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Ltd 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
Pakistan International
Container 24-05-2023 30-05-2023 NIL 30-05-2023
JS Bank Ltd 29-05-2023 5-Jun-23 17% (R) 25-05-2023
Atlas Honda Ltd 7-Jun-23 21-Jun-23 130% (F) 5-Jun-23 21-Jun-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure **
