May 08, 2023
US stocks edge down while regional banks rally

AFP Published 08 May, 2023 07:36pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged lower early Monday, while beaten-down regional banks rallied ahead of key inflation data.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and Zions Bancorporation jumped around 10 percent to start the week, while PacWest Bancorp surged about 25 percent despite cutting its dividend.

Regional banks have been under stress amid worries over deposit flight, on the back of four bank failures since early March.

Wall St ends up sharply with Apple; jobs data suggests strength

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 33,654.00.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,135.58, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.3 percent to 12,205.25.

This week’s calendar includes the April reading on consumer prices, a key data point for the Federal Reserve as it weighs the need for additional interest rate hikes to combat stubborn inflation.

Among individual companies, shares of Tyson Foods plunged 13.1 percent as it reported a quarterly loss of $97 million due to higher costs. The meat company’s full-year revenue forecast lagged analyst expectations.

