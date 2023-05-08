AVN 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.03%)
EU chief von der Leyen to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

AFP Published 08 May, 2023 03:46pm
BRUSSELS: European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will visit Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, an EU spokesman said.

“The visit will focus on all the dimensions of our relations with Ukraine,” spokesman Eric Mamer told reporters on Monday, reaffirming “the EU’s unwavering support towards the country”.

The trip will mark the fifth time von der Leyen has visited the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s all out invasion of the country in February last year.

Such visits, to a city that comes under frequent Russian missile strikes, are conducted amid tight security and Mamer would reveal no precise details of the programme.

EU will never accept Russia threat to its security: von der Leyen

“You will, of course have noticed as well this visit will take place on Europe Day,” Mamer said, referring the annual celebration of European unity timed to mark the end of World War II on the continent.

“In this context, we warmly welcome the announcement by President Zelensky that May 9 will from now on also be celebrated as Europe Day in Ukraine.”

The European Union has condemned Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, a Western ally, and has imposed a series of sanctions packages on Russian officials and businesses implicated in the war effort.

Brussels is also coordinating EU member states’ joint efforts to produce and ship ammunition to Ukraine’s forces ahead of an expected offensive to recapture territory seized by Moscow’s forces.

The EU spokesman confirmed ahead of von der Leyen’s latest trip that her European Commission has proposed an eleventh package of sanctions for adoption by EU member states.

