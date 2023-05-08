KSE-100 Index falls over 450 points as bears make comeback

Negativity engulfed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index registered a decline of over 450 points during the trading session on Monday.

At around 3:10pm, the KSE-100 Index was being traded at 41,778.53, a decline of 463.45 points or 1.1%.

KSE-100 rises 0.35% amid low investor participation

Across-the-board selling was witnessed as index-heavy sectors including automobile, chemical, cement, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs were trading in the red.

Experts said the delay in resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme is leading to this negative sentiment.

“Pakistan’s inability to secure a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the IMF is leading to this drag,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

The IMF on Friday reiterated that it is working with Pakistani authorities to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion “once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised”.

“In addition, the IMF supports the authorities in the implementation of policies in the period ahead, including in the technical work to prepare the FY24 budget, which is to be passed by the National Assembly before end-June,” Nathan Porter, the IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan, was quoted as saying in a statement to Business Recorder.

The development comes as Pakistan remains engaged with the Washington-based lender to resume its bailout programme that has been stalled at the ninth review since November last year.

Meanwhile, Tawfik on Monday said the earlier positive sentiment was driven by the robust result season which has ended. “At present, there is no new development in sight to drive upward the momentum,” said the analyst.

“Market is also closely monitoring the development at the political front,” she added.

The talks between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) to decide on an election date concluded without any result.

This is an intra-day update