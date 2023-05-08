AVN 63.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
BAFL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
DGKC 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.53%)
EPCL 45.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.68%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.71%)
HUBC 70.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.58%)
HUMNL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.89%)
KAPCO 23.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
MLCF 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.3%)
NETSOL 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
OGDC 81.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-4.98%)
PAEL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.32%)
PRL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 42.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.11%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.87%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.25%)
TRG 105.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.06%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.79%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -76.1 (-1.78%)
BR30 14,663 Decreased By -392.7 (-2.61%)
KSE100 41,890 Decreased By -352 (-0.83%)
KSE30 15,116 Decreased By -291.8 (-1.89%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC bench hears pleas against act curtailing CJP’s powers

  • AGP Mansoor Usman Awan informs court that plea had been filed for formation of a full court to hear the case
BR Web Desk Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 01:28pm
Follow us

The Supreme Court (SC) resumed on Monday hearing a set of petitions against a newly enacted law aimed at limiting the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The eight-member larger bench CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

During today’s hearing, Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that a plea had been filed for the formation of a full court to hear the case.

Justice Ahsan replied that the request had not been scheduled for a hearing yet. The judge then inquired whether the AGP had provided the documents that the court had requested during the previous hearing.

The bill, titled the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, was passed by the National Assembly on April 21 and sent to the President for assent amid a standoff between the government and the judiciary over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

But the president had returned the Bill to the Parliament for reconsideration.

According to the law, the CJP can no longer take suo moto notice in an individual capacity. Rather he and two senior judges need to make the decision together.

On April 13, the top court barred the government from enforcing the draft law, saying the move would “prevent imminent apprehended danger that is irreparable”.

elections SC

Comments

1000 characters

SC bench hears pleas against act curtailing CJP’s powers

Intra-day update: rupee dips marginally against US dollar

Fauji Fertilizer says power disruption to affect urea production

China seeks ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military

Second blast near Sikh shrine in India

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

Read more stories