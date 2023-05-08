SC bench hears pleas against act curtailing CJP’s powers

The Supreme Court (SC) resumed on Monday hearing a set of petitions against a newly enacted law aimed at limiting the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The eight-member larger bench CJP Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

During today’s hearing, Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court that a plea had been filed for the formation of a full court to hear the case.

Justice Ahsan replied that the request had not been scheduled for a hearing yet. The judge then inquired whether the AGP had provided the documents that the court had requested during the previous hearing.

The bill, titled the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, was passed by the National Assembly on April 21 and sent to the President for assent amid a standoff between the government and the judiciary over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

But the president had returned the Bill to the Parliament for reconsideration.

According to the law, the CJP can no longer take suo moto notice in an individual capacity. Rather he and two senior judges need to make the decision together.

On April 13, the top court barred the government from enforcing the draft law, saying the move would “prevent imminent apprehended danger that is irreparable”.