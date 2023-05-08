AVN 63.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.81%)
BAFL 31.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
DGKC 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.72%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
FCCL 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.12%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.62%)
HUBC 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
MLCF 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
OGDC 82.05 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.79%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.75%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.95%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.25%)
TRG 106.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
UNITY 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.17%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,222 Decreased By -65.6 (-1.53%)
BR30 14,716 Decreased By -339.5 (-2.26%)
KSE100 41,988 Decreased By -253.9 (-0.6%)
KSE30 15,160 Decreased By -248.3 (-1.61%)
Financials bounce back from Friday’s slide to lift Indian shares

Reuters Published 08 May, 2023 10:01am
BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced on Monday, helped by a recovery in financials, strong domestic earnings, and on improved sentiment following robust economic data from the United States.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.81% at 18,215.75 as of 10:04 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.87%.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials rising 1%. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank also gained over 1%.

The financials index recovered from a 2.34% drop on Friday, its worst day in over three months, dragged by Housing Development Finance Corporation and HDFC Bank, on concerns of foreign funds outflows in their merged entity.

On Monday, IndusInd Bank Ltd rose nearly 5% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer. The private lender’s stock lost over 5% on Friday after the resignation of chief risk officer. Global brokerage firm Jefferies said that exit should not warrant such a price correction and reiterated “buy”.

Slide in HDFC, HDFC Bank erases weekly gains for Indian shares

Global cues improved after U.S. jobs data for April brightened the economic outlook, temporarily easing concerns over the health of the economy and triggering gains in Wall Street equities. Asian markets inched higher.

“Strong U.S. data has helped ease recession worries temporarily,” said Prashant Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities. Analysts expect the Nifty 50 to witness consolidation in the near-term with resistance seen near 18,200 levels.

Among individual stocks, Marico Ltd jumped 9% after posting 20% rise in consolidated net profit in March quarter.

Paytm’s parent, One 97 Communication Ltd climbed 5% after reporting narrowing of net loss in Q4.

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd lost over 3% and was the top Nifty 50 loser after reporting 17% fall in Q4 profit on higher provisions for wage hike.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

