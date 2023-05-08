Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Imran asks why is establishment supporting govt’s unconstitutional moves

Elections in 90 days a duty, not a choice: CJP Bandial

Insinuations regarding Bilawal’s remarks on G20 meeting in IIOJK ‘highly irresponsible’: FO

COAS meets Chinese foreign minister, pledges 'full support' for CPEC

Indus Motor Company to launch locally-assembled Hybrd Electric Vehicle next year

Elections will be held on completion of constitutional term: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Peace in Afghanistan vital for prosperity of region: FM Bilawal

Notices issued to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case illegal: IHC

BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

PM attends coronation

Flour millers end strike

Toshakhana case: IHC declares NAB call-up notices to IK, wife illegal

