BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
Important updates from May 6 and May 7, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
Imran asks why is establishment supporting govt’s unconstitutional moves
Read here for details.
- Elections in 90 days a duty, not a choice: CJP Bandial
Read here for details.
- Insinuations regarding Bilawal’s remarks on G20 meeting in IIOJK ‘highly irresponsible’: FO
Read here for details.
- COAS meets Chinese foreign minister, pledges 'full support' for CPEC
Read here for details.
- Indus Motor Company to launch locally-assembled Hybrd Electric Vehicle next year
Read here for details.
- Elections will be held on completion of constitutional term: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Read here for details.
- Peace in Afghanistan vital for prosperity of region: FM Bilawal
Read here for details.
- Notices issued to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case illegal: IHC
Read here for details.
- BoI seeks to cut red tape to woo global investors
Read here for details.
- Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues
Read here for details.
- Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss
Read here for details.
- PM attends coronation
Read here for details.
- Flour millers end strike
Read here for details.
- Toshakhana case: IHC declares NAB call-up notices to IK, wife illegal
Read here for details.
Comments