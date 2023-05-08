AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Shopping mall ‘Majid Al Futtaim’ expands business in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
ISLAMABAD: Majid Al Futtaim – the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East and Africa – has further expanded its retail footprint in Pakistan by breaking ground for its twelfth Carrefour store in Phase 11, DHA Rahbar. Carrefour’s eleventh store in Phase 7 is currently under development, and both new stores will be operational by the end of 2023.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Umer Lodhi, Country Manager for Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, who was joined by Dr. Younis Al Mullah, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development at Majid Al Futtaim, and Colonel Ali Yasir Pirzada, the Director of Joint Venture & Built, Operate, Transfer (JV & BOT), Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Dr. Younis Al Mullah, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development at Majid Al Futtaim while speaking on the occasion said, “I am delighted to be a part of this new strategic development in Pakistan. The country offers exciting opportunities for Carrefour and we remain committed to expanding our presence in Pakistan and bringing the best of Carrefour to this dynamic market.”

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said, “Despite economic challenges in the country, Carrefour is committed to strengthening the economy of Pakistan by creating job opportunities and providing customers with high-quality products and services. The expansion of Carrefour’s retail footprint in Pakistan is a testament to how Carrefour prioritises accessibility and convenience for its customers – modernizing the retail sector and taking steps to empower society as a whole.”

With a total investment of Rs 11.5 billion in Pakistan’s retail industry, Carrefour has become a trusted local partner by creating value for the industry and the Pakistani economy. Breaking ground for two upcoming stores in the past five months showcases the brand’s unwavering commitment to growth and development.

