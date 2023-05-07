AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Young and Latham guide New Zealand to 299 all out in fifth ODI

AFP Published May 7, 2023 Updated May 7, 2023 07:40pm
Follow us

KARACHI: Opener Will Young and Tom Latham cracked solid half centuries as New Zealand were bowled out for 299 in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday.

Seeking a consolatory win after trailing 4-0, New Zealand’s innings was built around Young’s 91-ball 87 and a 58-ball 59 from Latham after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat at National stadium.

The match marks Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s 100th ODI in a glorious career which began in 2015.

Babar Azam takes Pakistan to top ODI ranking after win over New Zealand

New Zealand lost Tom Blundell for 15 and then Henry Nicholls for 23 before Young steadied the innings during his 74-run third wicket stand with Latham.

Young hit eight boundaries and two sixes and was looking set for a hundred but was smartly caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off leg-spinner Shadab Khan in the 30th over.

Mark Chapman upped the tempo with a breezy 33-ball 43 with two sixes and five boundaries, adding 56 for the fourth wicket with Latham.

Chapman was unlucky to be caught behind off the glove as he tried to sweep Shadab to leg side. He took 22 off one over from spinner Agha Salman.

Latham also holed out off spinner Usama Mir in the 42nd over after hitting five boundaries.

Rachin Ravindra (28) and Cole McConchie (26) added useful runs before New Zealand were bowled in 49.3 overs.

For Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3-46 while Mir and Shadab took two wickets apiece.

Babar Azam Tom Latham Adam Milne PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Young and Latham guide New Zealand to 299 all out in fifth ODI

Insinuations regarding Bilawal’s remarks on G20 meeting in IIOJK ‘highly irresponsible’: FO

Ex-CJP Nisar led campaign to disqualify Nawaz on false, baseless allegations, says PM Shehbaz

World Food Programme to suspend aid to Palestinians due to funding shortage

UAE signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with China bodies

Buffett faults US government handling of banking crisis

China forex reserves rise to $3.205 trln in April

At least 8 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed

23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says

Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea

Read more stories