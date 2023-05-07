New Zealand win toss and bat as Pakistan’s Azam plays 100th ODI

KARACHI: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bat Sunday in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan in Karachi.

The match is Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s 100th ODI, having started his career against Zimbabwe in 2015.

New Zealand made four changes, bringing in Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne and Henry Shipley for James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner and Ben Lister from the previous game.

Pakistan register first ODI series win over New Zealand in 12 years

Pakistan, who have already clinched an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series, brought back Shadab Khan in place of Mohammad Haris.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WI)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)