Mayor Brampton meets Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD: Mayor of Brampton, Canada, Patrick Brown, called on Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce, to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore potential areas of cooperation.

They explored avenues to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Brampton, particularly in areas of commerce, trade, and investment.

Mayor Patrick Brown appreciated that Pakistan economy is resilient in wake of current economic situation. He acknowledged the vibrant Pakistani community in Brampton and emphasized importance of nurturing cultural and economic connections.

Syed Naveed Qamar welcomed Mayor Patrick Brown and appreciated his efforts to promote bilateral relations and agreed to work towards enhancing cooperation by facilitating trade delegations, exploring investment prospects, and fostering cultural exchanges.

