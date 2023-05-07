AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Central Model School: Punjab CM vows to make ‘Centre of Excellence’ functional by Aug 15

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at CM Office in which in-principle decision was taken to make functional the Centre of Excellence in the Central Model School from 15th August.

More than 2100 talented students of Lahore government schools will be selected through the entry test. Approval was granted to award Rs two thousand monthly scholarship to the selected students of every class in the Centre of Excellence Central Model School.

It was decided that top five students from every class will be awarded rupees 10 thousand monthly scholarship on the basis of their intelligence and abilities.

In addition to this every day scholar student will be given up to rupees 300 conveyances allowance daily while 300 students will be given free lodging and food facility.

Every student of the Centre of Excellence will also be provided with uniform, shoes, books, stationery, notebooks and school bags. State of the art canteen, a kitchen equipped with latest facilities, IT and Science labs will also be established in the school.

It was apprised during the meeting that entry test will be held between 20th to 25th June. A final merit will be displayed by the end of July or by the first week of August.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered to complete the school construction; repair and rehabilitation work at the earliest. He expressed his resolve to make Centre of Excellence Central Model School an exemplary educational institution at the government.

Moreover, on the direction of CM Mohsin Naqvi Rescue 1122 special team reached River Neelum to search 7 youth residents of Lahore Ichhra area getting drowned due to falling down of a jeep into River Neelum.

The team has set up a command post near the site of the accident in order to expedite search operation of the drowned youths.

