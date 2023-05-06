BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 5, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties
- Rupee improves, settles at 283.59 against US dollar
- Cheaper Iranian oil attracts inflation-hit Pakistani consumers: report
- Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar
- Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan
- Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month
- Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10
- Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak
- Supreme Court not to ‘sit idle’ if PTI-PDM negotiations fail: CJP
- Gold demand in Pakistan marginally higher during Jan-Mar
- India should create a conducive environment for talks: FM Bilawal
- Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets delegation led by JPMorgan Dubai
