Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Rupee improves, settles at 283.59 against US dollar

Cheaper Iranian oil attracts inflation-hit Pakistani consumers: report

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Supreme Court not to ‘sit idle’ if PTI-PDM negotiations fail: CJP

Gold demand in Pakistan marginally higher during Jan-Mar

India should create a conducive environment for talks: FM Bilawal

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets delegation led by JPMorgan Dubai

