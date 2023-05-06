AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 5, 2023
BR Web Desk Published May 6, 2023 Updated May 6, 2023 08:51am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read here for details.

  • Rupee improves, settles at 283.59 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Cheaper Iranian oil attracts inflation-hit Pakistani consumers: report

Read here for details.

  • Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Read here for details.

  • Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10

Read here for details.

  • Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court not to ‘sit idle’ if PTI-PDM negotiations fail: CJP

Read here for details.

  • Gold demand in Pakistan marginally higher during Jan-Mar

Read here for details.

  • India should create a conducive environment for talks: FM Bilawal

Read here for details.

  • Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets delegation led by JPMorgan Dubai

Read here for details.

