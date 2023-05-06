PBA condoles death

KARACHI: In a statement issued in Karachi on Friday, the members of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the elder daughter of Salman Iqbal, founding member of PBA and President/CEO of ARY Network.

+ACI-On behalf of all its members, PBA extends its sincere condolences to Mr. Salman Iqbal and the bereaved family for this great loss. May Allah (SWT) grant her a place in Jannat- ul-Firdaus and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

