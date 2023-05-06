AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC reserves verdict on PTI’s pleas against JIT formation

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on PTI leaders’ petitions challenging the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the cases of violence and attack on police outside the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

A law officer concluding his arguments said that the provincial government had asked the federal government to nominate the names of representatives from the agencies working under its domain for the JIT.

The additional secretary Home said in the court the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) adopted the same procedure for the formation of a JIT as was in practice since 1997. However, he said there was still room for improvement in the rules.

The bench observed that the petitioners had grievances against some of the members of JIT. The law officer said the police teams were attacked with petrol bombs and stones.

He said there was information of armed workers inside and outside the house of PTI chief. A counsel for the petitioners also argued that the police included the offence of terrorism in the cases beyond the facts.

The court observed it would like to know the reasons behind the JIT constitution and the rules exercised by the government. The bench reserved its verdict after lawyers from both the sides concluded their arguments. The petitions were filed by Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Fawad Chaudhry.

The petitioners submitted that the police registered politically-motivated cases against the PTI leaders and constituted an illegal JIT for the investigation. They said the police unlawfully inserted provisions of the anti-terrorism law in the cases. They asked the court to set aside the notification of the formation of JIT and also the call-up notices issued to them and other leaders of the PTI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC PTI JIT formation

Comments

1000 characters

LHC reserves verdict on PTI’s pleas against JIT formation

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read more stories