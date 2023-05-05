Chinese, Afghan foreign ministers arrive in Pakistan for trilateral talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has arrived in Islamabad for trilateral talks among the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan. His plane touched down at around 5 pm on Friday.

Qin Gang is visiting the country for the first time since assuming the office. Senior officials of the Foreign Office extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guest.

During his two-day visit, the Chinese FM will participate in the trilateral meeting on Afghanistan. The trilateral meeting will provide an opportunity for the three countries to discuss important issues of mutual interest and concern, and to explore ways to enhance regional cooperation.

Chinese FM to arrive in Islamabad on 5th

Meanwhile, Afghan Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi also arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day from Kabul, accompanied by a high-level delegation. The delegation will participate in the upcoming tripartite foreign minister talks of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan on May 6.

Apart from this, Pakistan and China will hold the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad, where the two sides will discuss bilateral relations, regional and global affairs, and chart a roadmap for multi-faceted cooperation.

This visit by Qin Gang and Muttaqi is significant, as it comes at a time when the region is witnessing significant developments, and the role of China and Pakistan in promoting peace and stability is becoming increasingly important.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the already strong ties between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan, and pave the way for greater regional cooperation in the years ahead.