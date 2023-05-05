AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.14%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.92%)
EPCL 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
FCCL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 72.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.12%)
NETSOL 77.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.03%)
OGDC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.89%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 42.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.23%)
UNITY 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,289 Increased By 10.5 (0.24%)
BR30 15,036 Increased By 130.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 42,249 Increased By 154.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,398 Increased By 38.6 (0.25%)
London stocks rebound on rate pause bets, energy boost

Reuters Published 05 May, 2023 03:18pm
UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday as an uptick in crude prices supported energy stocks and investors digested interest rate hikes from major central banks, while British Airways-owner IAG topped the index on strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.3% each, as of 0830 GMT.

Oil and gas sector jumped 1.7%, with firm crude prices and a weaker dollar supporting gains.

The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank hiked interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) earlier this week.

Though the ECB signalled more hikes were to come, the Fed indicated a potential pause in its monetary tightening.

“Sentiment is more positive today on hopes of global growth returning on a Fed that’s less aggressive and perhaps that can stoke a bit of global growth on lower interest rates,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

“As long as inflation doesn’t move higher, it looks like the Fed has done enough in the near term.”

London stocks kick off May on bright note after upbeat HSBC earnings

Despite the session’s gains, both the FTSE indexes are on course to post weekly declines, as a slew of mixed earnings reports and worries about the US banking sector outweighed hopes of sooner-than-later rate cuts in the U.S and Europe.

Pharmaceuticals and beverages fell 0.5%, each, with the internationally-focussed sectors taking cues from the pound hitting a one-year high against the dollar on Thursday.

Among major movers, IAG jumped 4.6% after lifting its 2023 profit forecasts on strong travel demand for the summer and beating first-quarter performance expectations.

IHG Plc lost 2.9% after the Holiday Inn owner said CEO Keith Barr would step down on June 30, with the company’s Americas CEO Elie Maalouf set to succeed him.

