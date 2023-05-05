CBOT soybeans may rise into $14.33-3/4 to $14.40-1/2 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT soybean July contract may break a resistance at $14.27 per bushel and rise into a range of $14.33-3/4 to $14.40-1/2. The current rise is classified as the third part of an irregular flat from the April 28 low of $13.97.

This pattern consists of three waves.

The wave c is unfolding towards the peak of the wave “a” near $14.40-1/2.

Theoretically, the wave c could travel to far above $14.40-1/2.

Immediate support is at $14.18-3/4, a break below which could trigger a drop into the range of $14.05-1/2 to $14.13.

On the daily chart, the contract seems to have broken a resistance at $14.22, the 50% projection level of a wave C.

It may test the next resistance at $14.40-12.

A break may lead to a gain to $14.48-3/4.

A further gain could be extended to $14.63-3/4.