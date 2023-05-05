AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
Supreme Court resumes hearing of election schedule case

  • Three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar hear the case
BR Web Desk Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 12:08pm
The Supreme Court (SC) resumed on Friday a hearing of the petitions for holding elections the same day across the country.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar is hearing the case.

On Thursday, the bench released the detailed order of the April 27 hearing, saying that there was no change in its April 4 verdict with regard to the election in Punjab on May 14.

The court had appreciated the efforts of all parties to try and end the current political impasse and in particular their voluntary agreement to enter into negotiations to choose a single date for holding general elections to the National Assembly and all the four provincial assemblies.

The court, in its order released on Thursday, “made it clear that the talks and negotiations between the two sides were entirely to be their own effort, without any direction or order of the Court in this regard.”

It also said; “the order of April 4 remained unchanged.”

'Punjab polls on May 14'

Last month, the apex court struck down the ECP's decision to delay elections in Punjab. The government had been attempting to defer the provincial election by citing security concerns and economic instability.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, alongside Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, declared the Commission's actions as "unconstitutional."

The court further ordered the elections to be held on May 14, thereby upholding the democratic process and rule of law.

Last month, the Commission justified its decision to delay the election in Punjab by more than five months. The deteriorating security situation in the cash-strapped country was cited as the primary reason.

However, the move was criticised by Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who has been pushing for early elections since being removed from power in April of last year.

In contrast, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has remained steadfast in his position that elections should be held later this year, in line with the demands of the ruling coalition.

Despite Imran's protests, the court's verdict has upheld the democratic principles of free and fair elections, which are essential for ensuring the stability and progress of any nation.

