Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee improved slightly against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:45am, the currency was being quoted at 283.70, an increase of Re0.12.

The rupee had registered a marginal gain against the US dollar on Thursday, settling at 283.82 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing to discuss Pakistan’s budget plans for the coming financial year as part of a process to unlock a crucial financing injection for the cash-strapped nation, the IMF’s country mission chief said.

An IMF review of the budget presents a fresh hurdle before the lender approves the release of pending bailout funds, which are crucial for Pakistan to resolve an acute balance of payments crisis. A staff-level agreement to release $1.1 billion has been delayed since November.

Globally, the US dollar fell as traders priced in more aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

A deepening crisis across US regional banks have kept investors on tenterhooks, with pressure growing on US regulators to take more steps to shore up the sector.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp plunged on Thursday, dragging other regional lenders down after the Los Angeles-based bank’s plan to explore strategic options heightened investor fears.

That left the greenback broadly lower on Friday, with the dollar index slipping 0.11% to 101.23.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose slightly in Asian morning trade on Friday, but were set for a third straight week of losses after markets witnessed dramatic drops on fears of a weakening US economy and slowing Chinese demand.

This is an intra-day update