Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Budget plans: new IMF hurdle leaves govt in limbo



Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR



Pakistan-Turkiye trade in goods agreement comes into force



Rupee stablises, settles at 283.82 against US dollar



SBP-held forex reserves fall $6mn, now stand at $4.46bn



First monkeypox case reported in Karachi



KSE-100 ends flat after roller-coaster session



At least seven killed in two firing incidents in KP’s Kurram district



PTI condemns Bilawal's visit to India



Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR



IHC extends Imran Khan's bail in multiple cases



FM Bilawal meets Russian counterpart Lavrov on sidelines of SCO meeting in India

