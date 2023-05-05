AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
  • Important updates from May 4, 2023
BR Web Desk Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 08:48am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Budget plans: new IMF hurdle leaves govt in limbo

Read here for details.

  • Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan-Turkiye trade in goods agreement comes into force

Read here for details.

  • Rupee stablises, settles at 283.82 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held forex reserves fall $6mn, now stand at $4.46bn

Read here for details.

  • First monkeypox case reported in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 ends flat after roller-coaster session

Read here for details.

  • At least seven killed in two firing incidents in KP’s Kurram district

Read here for details.

  • PTI condemns Bilawal's visit to India

Read here for details.

  • Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • IHC extends Imran Khan's bail in multiple cases

Read here for details.

  • FM Bilawal meets Russian counterpart Lavrov on sidelines of SCO meeting in India

Read here for details.

