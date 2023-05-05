AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 04, 2023) and the forecast for Friday (May 05, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 04, 2023) and the forecast for Friday (May 05, 2023) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         39-26 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        40-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           35-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        35-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore            34-22 (°C) 01-00 (%)        33-20 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Larkana           40-25 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        42-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        40-25 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        41-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      28-15 (°C) 61-00 (%)        20-14 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Peshawar          32-19 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        26-17 (ºC) 90-00 (%)
Quetta            25-13 (ºC) 47-00 (%)        25-09 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        31-18 (°C) 01-00 (%)        26-16 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Sukkur            39-26 (ºC) 02-00 (%)        41-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:04 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:51 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

