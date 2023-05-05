Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 04, 2023) and the forecast for Friday (May 05, 2023)...
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 04, 2023) and the forecast for Friday (May 05, 2023)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 39-26 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 40-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 35-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 34-22 (°C) 01-00 (%) 33-20 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Larkana 40-25 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 42-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 40-25 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 41-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 28-15 (°C) 61-00 (%) 20-14 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Peshawar 32-19 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 26-17 (ºC) 90-00 (%)
Quetta 25-13 (ºC) 47-00 (%) 25-09 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 31-18 (°C) 01-00 (%) 26-16 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Sukkur 39-26 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 41-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:04 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:51 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
