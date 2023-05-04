AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

J&J’s Kenvue eyes $47bn valuation in biggest US IPO since 2021

Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 07:28pm
Follow us

Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health unit Kenvue Inc was set to fetch a valuation of about $47 billion on Thursday, in what would be the biggest U.S. initial public offering since late 2021.

Shares, priced at $22 apiece by Kenvue, were indicated to open nearly 14% above their offer price on the New York Stock Exchange.

J&J on Wednesday sold 172.8 million shares of the business behind Band-Aid bandages in an upsized offering to raise $3.8 billion and said it will continue to own a stake of about 91% in Kenvue.

Johnson & Johnson proposes $8.9bn settlement of talc cancer claims

While the Kenvue deal is the largest IPO to launch since electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc listed its shares on the Nasdaq in late 2021, deal advisers have warned that equity capital markets may not recover in a meaningful way any time soon.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities were the lead underwriters of Kenvue’s offering.

Johnson & Johnson’s Kenvue Inc

Comments

1000 characters

J&J’s Kenvue eyes $47bn valuation in biggest US IPO since 2021

FM Bilawal lands in India to participate in SCO summit

IHC extends Imran Khan's bail in multiple cases

Supreme Court to take up Punjab election case tomorrow

PTI condemns Bilawal’s visit to India

Rupee stablises, settles at 283.82 against US dollar

Public debt-to-GDP ratios have continued to rise in Pakistan: IMF

Ghandhara Automobiles announces extension in plant shutdown

First monkeypox case reported in Karachi

IMF to discuss Pakistan's FY24 budget plans

White House says Kremlin ‘lying’ about US role in drone attack

Read more stories