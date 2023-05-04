AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials and financials rise

Sri Lankan shares end higher on Thursday, helped by industrial and financial stocks. The CSE All Share index settled...
Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 04:55pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares end higher on Thursday, helped by industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.35% higher at 8,830.36 on Thursday but fell for the third straight week.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 1.3% and ~1.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 12.7 million shares from 29.9 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher, snaps eleven sessions of losses

The equity market’s turnover fell to 252.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($793,710.69) from 611.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 32.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 245.5 million rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials and financials rise

IMF to discuss Pakistan's FY24 budget plans

IHC extends Imran Khan's bail in multiple cases

PTI condemns Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India

Rupee stablises, settles at 283.82 against US dollar

Ghandhara Automobiles announces extension in plant shutdown

Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

UAE’s Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation

Oil prices recover after three-day plunge; demand worries linger

India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Read more stories