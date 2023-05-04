Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials and financials rise

Sri Lankan shares end higher on Thursday, helped by industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.35% higher at 8,830.36 on Thursday but fell for the third straight week.

Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 1.3% and ~1.9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 12.7 million shares from 29.9 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher, snaps eleven sessions of losses

The equity market’s turnover fell to 252.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($793,710.69) from 611.7 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 32.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 245.5 million rupees, data showed.