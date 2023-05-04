AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.48%)
BAFL 30.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.97%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
EPCL 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 71.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
NETSOL 78.63 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.65%)
OGDC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.95%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.07%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.33%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
TRG 108.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.39%)
UNITY 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.29%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 14,931 Decreased By -44.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,128 Increased By 40.4 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,365 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares fall ahead of ECB meeting outcome

Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 01:28pm
Follow us

European shares fell on Thursday as investors digested mixed signals from the US Federal Reserve on its interest rate path, while awaiting the European Central Bank’s rate decision later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.8%, with automobile shares leading the losses, falling 2.3%.

The oil and gas index was the sole gainer, rising 1.3%.

The Fed raised its key benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 5.00%-5.25% range as expected, but dropped from its statement that it “anticipates” further hikes would be needed.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell later said it was too soon to say the rate hike cycle is over.

All eyes will now be on the ECB’s rate decision, due at 1215 GMT, at which the central bank is expected to deliver another quarter percentage point rate hike, but a bigger hike is not ruled out either, as the bloc grapples with sticky inflation.

European stock markets rise at open

Shell Plc jumped 2.4% after its first-quarter profit dropped slightly from the previous quarter as energy prices cooled, but still beat forecasts.

Weighing on the index, Danish drug developer Novo Nordisk fell 4.8% after it said it would reduce the supply of some dose strengths of its popular Wegovy obesity drug in the United States due to high demand.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares fall ahead of ECB meeting outcome

IMF to discuss Pakistan's FY24 budget plans

Imran Khan reaches IHC for hearings of 9 cases

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Ghandhara Automobiles announces extension in plant shutdown

UAE’s Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation

Oil prices recover after three-day plunge; demand worries linger

India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Notices to traders under anti-money laundering law: Senate body on finance seeks clarification

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

Read more stories