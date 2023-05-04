AVN 64.99 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.57%)
May 04, 2023
CBOT wheat may retrace towards $6.30-1/2

Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 01:26pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT July wheat may retrace towards $6.30-1/2 per bushel, as it failed to break a resistance at $6.47. The failure marks the completion of the first round of the bounce from $6.03-3/4.

The bounce seems to be against the drop from $7.17-1/4, as revealed by a retracement analysis.

This analysis suggests a correction target of $6.30-1/2.

Whether the fall could end around this level is still subject to a further observation. A break above $6.47 could lead to a gain to $6.60-1/2.

EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports up

On the daily chart, the big white candlestick on Tuesday confirms a reversal of the short downtrend from the April 18 high of $7.17-1/4.

Only that the rise looks too rapid to sustain. Wheat is expected to fall moderately before bouncing further.

Wheat

